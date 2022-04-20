Akufo-Addo commiserates with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills after son's death

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a visit to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to extend his condolence to the man of God and his family following the passing of his son.

Dr. David Heward-Mills, the son of the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) passed on over the past weekend in the United States of America (USA).

Having heard the unfortunate news, President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to commiserate with him and his family.

“On Tuesday, 19/04/22, I visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I, on the tragic loss of his son.

“I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort, and love of the Almighty in these difficult times,” a post on the Twitter page of H.E Nana Addo has said.

Dr. David Heward-Mills was a psychiatrist in Columbia, South Carolina, and received his medical degree from Vinnica State Medical University.

He was 31.