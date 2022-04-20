Political scientist wants Mahama to drop Jane Naana as running mate for 2024

Political Scientist, Mohammed Abass has added to growing calls for former President John Dramani Mahama to consider a vibrant running mate for the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Starr FM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, on the back of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) forecast that tips the NDC to wrestle power from the NPP in 2024, Mohammed Abass says the projection is likely to happen but the umbrella party must revitalize.

According to the political scientist, it is crucial that John Dramani Mahama drops Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and goes in for somebody that is more vibrant to fill in for his shortcomings.

“They are right, revitalization is needed if you look at what the NDC has gone through and the last elections that we had, you will clearly see that there is the need for revitalization. I have said that somebody like Mahama, we have seen all of Mahama. Looking at his political career being in the Presidency, being in opposition campaigning, and then unable to make it.

“So I was suggesting that if he is going to be the candidate again then the revitalization must come from another angle. In this particular case I am looking at them having a very vibrant running mate,” Mohammed Abass stressed.

He proposes Mahama goes in for “Somebody who will come and complement his weaknesses and then bring in some fresh ideas and be the man to be seen doing all the work just as we had during the time of Bawumia and Nana Akufo-Addo. So that could be one way they can bring the revitalization that people are calling for or himself vacate the seat for a new person to automatically bring in this new vitalization.”

On Tuesday, a similar proposal was made by pollster and election expert Ben Ephson during various engagements on a number of media platforms.

In his view, John Dramani Mahama will lose the 2024 general elections if he sticks with Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

He recommends that the ex-President selects one of the candidates who will challenge him for the flagbearer position during the NDC’s elections.

Mr. Ephson believes a new running mate will give John Dramani Mahama a greater chance to become president again in 2025.