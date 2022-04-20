Mahama needs to repackage himself for 2024; new running mate will help his course – Ben Ephson

Election expert and pollster, Ben Ephson has suggested that former President John Dramani Mahama consider a new running mate if he wants to succeed in becoming President again in the 2024 general elections.

According to the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, the 2022 presidential candidate will have a better chance if he abandons Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate.

Mr. Ephson noted that aside repackaging himself, John Dramani Mahama should instead pick any of the candidates who will contest him for the flagbearer position of the NDC.

“Mahama would have to repackage himself because a Mahama with the same running mate is going to be difficult. He may have to form an alliance or perhaps, pick one of the six [NDC presidential contenders] as his running mate.

“Because where Mahama is, he has the advantage of being marketed already. And Mahama with all his body language looks like retaining his running mate for 2020. If he does, I think he should forget 2024,” Ben Ephson told Asaase Radio in an interview.

Already, a five-year forecast by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is tipping the NDC to return to power at the end of the 2024 general elections.

According to the EIU report, ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance such as infrastructure development, job creation, and easing of corruption will push the electorate to seek a change in the 2024 general elections.

While the predictions appear to be in favour of the NDC, the EIU adds that there would be a better chance if the largest opposition party presents a different candidate as flagbearer other than ex-President John Dramani Mahama.