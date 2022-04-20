ModernGhana logo
Effects of Covid-19 exacerbated by Russia-Ukraine war — Akufo-Addo insists after Russia rebuff govt

The Presidency has reiterated a point made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were exacerbated by the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

President Akufo-Addo made this point earlier in his Easter message on Friday, April 15.

But the Russian Embassy in Ghana took exception to the attribution of the current economic crisis across the globe to the Vladimir Putin-led invasion of Ukraine in February.

“However, the truth is different,” the Embassy said in a tweet on Monday.

“The Embassy wishes to shed some light on the roots and drivers of this crisis and provide a comprehensive and objective analysis without emotions and political prejudice.”

In a thread to the main tweet, Kremlin's representative in Accra explained that the current situation in the food market, for instance, started two years ago and “not a result of two months of this year”.

However, in a tweet on Wednesday, April 20, the Presidency repeated the point made by President Akufo-Addo that “Government is working to restore Ghana back onto the path of progress and prosperity, a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of Covid-19 which negative effects have been further exacerbated by the Russia invasion of Ukraine.”

---3news.com

