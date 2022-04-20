ModernGhana logo
E/R: Dampare tours Kwahu Easter

E/R: Dampare tours Kwahu Easter
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, toured Kwahu and other parts of the Eastern Region during the Easter festivities.

The IGP and his team during the tour educated drivers on the concept of Concentration, Observation, Anticipation and Tolerance (COAT).

The COAT concept, are qualities drivers and other road users must exhibit to avoid road traffic accidents.

The team also engaged transport unions, commuters, drivers and the general public on issues relating to safety on the road and general security.

The tour was geared towards assessing security arrangements for the festive season and to boost the morale of personnel deployed across the region.

The IGP was accompanied on his tour by the Director-General (DG)/National Patrols Department, COP/Mr Paul Manly Awini; DG/ICT, COP/Mr Edward Tabiri; DG/Welfare, DCOP/Mrs Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong and the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Anderson Fosu-Ackaah.

