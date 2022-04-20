Ellen Ama Daaku donates medical supplies to Abitifi Presby Health Centre

20.04.2022 LISTEN

A member of the National Communications team of the ruling NPP, Ellen Ama Daaku has donated boxes of medical supplies, toiletries and other baby essentials to the Abetifi Presbyterian Health Centre.

She also donated an undisclosed cash amount to the health centre in support of the children’s ward.

The items which were presented on Easter Monday as her widow’s mite, were to support the facility and children born during the Easter festivities.

Madam Ellen Ama Daaku in presenting the items congratulated all the women who gave birth to new babies on the occasion of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and encouraged them to see the babies as special children.

According to her, as a proud daughter of the area, she felt the need to visit the health centre which is providing quality healthcare services to the people in the midst of challenges.

The NPP National Women Organiser hopeful assured the hospital of her continuous support and encouraged the management and staff to continue to discharge their duties to prevent any case of maternal and infant mortalities.

Madam Ellen Ama Daaku said quality healthcare is at the heart of government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, hence the construction of more health facilities.

The Principal Physician Assistant, Mr. Mark Adubra who received the donation commended Madam Ellen Ama Daaku for showing love and care towards the babies, their mothers and the health centre as a whole.

He described her as a compassionate woman with great leadership qualities that focus on impacting humanity, especially women and children.

Mr. Adubra also called on the government, donor agencies and individuals to support the health centre with some essentials and equipment to enhance their services.

He mentioned ultra sound scan, suction machine, oxygen cylinders, extra accommodation for ENT, Dental Clinic, washing machine and staff accommodation among others, as some of their urgent needs.