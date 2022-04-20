Agona West MCE outlines development projects in Municipality

20.04.2022 LISTEN

Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Evans Addison Onomah Coleman has outlined a number of ongoing self-help infrastructure development projects in the Municipality.

At the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 8th Assembly held at Agona Swedru recently, the MCE listed some of the key ongoing projects as the construction of 1 No 2unit Kindergarten block with furniture at Swedru AMA 'B' Basic School, construction of a Police Station at Agona Nyakrom and construction of Teacher's Quarters at Afumkwaa.

The rest include rehabilitation of Swedru Town Hall, construction of 3 Bedroom Semi-detached apartment for Medical Doctors at Agona Swedru, completion of 3 No. 1.2m diameter pipe culvert at the final disposal site at Agona Swedru as well as completion of 5No. 1.2m diameter pipe curvet for Wawase, Mahodwe, Kwesimoko and Agona Abodom communities.

On road network in Agona Swedru township, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman mentioned Bitumen surfacing on Falcon and Eduful street saying was 90% complete, Bitumen surfacing of Greenland Streets phases One and two and emergency asphaltic overlay on selected arterial and collectors.

"Let me also mentioned some grading works the Assembly undertook to link communities in the Municipality. They are Woraba Areas Roads in Agona Swedru, Pipe Tank- Nyamendam, Pipe Tank-St. Germain, Pipe Tank-Awoyom, Armah- Kwabenakwaa, Nsusososo Area Roads, Wawase Area Roads, Botwe Estate Roads, Nyakrom Sectional Roads and Swedru Final Disposal Site."

Giving reports from other sectors, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive disclosed stated; "During the period under review, the under listed activities were carried out by the Assembly to ensure social inclusion and to provide the needed assistance to the vulnerable in the Municipality.

To this end, a total number of 154 Persons Living With Disability benefited from the disbursement of the Disability Fund.

"About 70 new NHIS registration cards were issued to Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) beneficiaries while 20 cases involving child maintenance and family reconciliation were successfully resolved during the period.

"Since my assumption of office, I have had several engagements with staff of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Assembly as well as Management of Zoomlion Company Limited on how to improve sanitation in the Municipality.

"As a result of these engagements, am happy to announce that the Assembly was once again placed First in 2021 Environmental Health and Sanitation league table in the Central Region.

"I must commend the staff of Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Assembly and Management of Zoomlion Company Limited for a brilliant performance," he stated.

On Agriculture, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman told the Assembly Members noted that the Assembly under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme have registered over 385 farmers made up of 215 male and 170 females.

He announced that the Assembly was fortunate to be selected by the Mineral Commission for supply of 70,000 Oil Palm Seedlings for onward distribution to farmers.

He urged gallant farmers in the Municipality to take advantage of the programme to improve their livelihood through crop diversification.

Later in an interview with Newsmen, the Head of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Agona West Municipal Assembly, Mr. George Freeman lauded the MCE for his collaborative effort adding that it has resulted in the Assembly chalking success in the areas of Sanitation leading to eradication of environmental related diseases.

"It is worthy to note that the Agona West Municipal Assembly has since 2018 placed 1st on the Central Regional Environmental Health and Sanitation League Table and also placed 8th position on the National League Table."

Mr. Freeman further stated that the Environmental Health and Sanitation unity has been engaging community and household members on the need to keep their environment tidy up to avoid diseases associated with Filth.

Mr. Christian Ocran, Head of the Agona West Zoomlion Management team disclosed that over 700 Dustins have been provided to households in the Municipality adding more were expected to cover most of the households.

On refuse containers, Mr. Ocran announced that Management was in consultation with the Central Regional office of the company to increase the number of containers for Agona West Municipality.