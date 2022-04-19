Cape school for the Deaf gets GHC51,000 bread making equipment

DM Philanthropist Organization, a not-for-profit organization, has installed a GH¢51,000.00 bread making machine for the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

The intervention will significantly ease the feeding, transporting and financial challenges that distressed the school in providing food to pupils.

The bread making equipment consists of a mixture and roller used for making bread from flour.

It was constructed from a high grade steel material with the roller powered by two 10HP electric motors.

Last year, the organization officially launched its philanthropic activities and donated some medical consumables, educational materials among others to the school.

Prior to that, similar donations were made to the Akropong School for the Blind in the Eastern Region and Dzorwulu Special school in the Greater Accra Region.

At a ceremony to inaugurate the facility, Mr Douglas Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer for the organization said they were inspired by their commitment to assist in alleviating the suffering of the masses and improve the well-being of all.

"In doing, the organization will continue to provide essential financial and material assistance, particularly in educational scholarships to the needy but brilliant students, shelter and healthcare, to orphans and vulnerable children across Ghana," he stated.

Mr. Mensah indicated that the organization was guided by its commitment to high integrity – transparent and ethical in their operations, adding that "as Christians, it is our duty to support the poor and impoverished as a demonstration of God’s unconditional love for all people."

He emphasised, "As stewards, we recon we are accountable first to God and then to mankind and therefore careful in how we manage our affairs. As Christ brought hope to the world, so do we expect to be relevant in society."

Mr. Mensah urged the public to stop using derogatory remarks and discriminatory attitudes toward Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Persons With Mental Health Conditions (PWMHCs).

"This would help create an all-inclusive society that overrides human differences and ensures equality of opportunities as well as values and acceptance and appreciates PWDs and PWMHCs.

"The stigma starts from the families and we believe if families embrace and see them as their equals, they would grow knowing that they are worth it and equally important as we all.

“Take them to school, let them learn a trade, this way others would also learn to respect and appreciate them. Let us give them the social and financial support they need, we are diverse people and not all can withstand one's disability,” he added.

Mr. Abraham Annang Yemoson, the Headteacher for the school commended the organization for the kind gesture.

He assured of good maintenance culture and prayed for other organizations to support them.

According to him, the school which started in 1970 with a students population of 495 and 80 staff, currently lacks basic infrastructure to aid teaching and learning, particularly a blind pavilion and a dining hall.