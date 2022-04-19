ModernGhana logo
Lack of confidence in judicial system leading to curses – Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative

Programme Manager for Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), Ms. Esther Ahulu has said some Ghanaians are resorting to curses due to a lack of trust and confidence in the nation's justice delivery system.

She noted that people are beginning to prefer cursing offenders rather than seek justice in the courts.

She said CHRI discovered this after a survey was conducted on the justice delivery system in the country.

Ms. Ahulu said the survey revealed that the lack of confidence was a result of challenges with the justice delivery system.

Some of these challenges, she said, include delays in administering justice caused by missing dockets, and the slow processing of documentation, leading to high caseloads in court among others.

Ms. Ahulu, speaking in an interview with Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah on the sidelines of a town hall meeting organized by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative in Asokwa today, Tuesday, 19 April 2022 said Case Tracking System (CTS) is one of the initiatives implemented to improve justice delivery to resolve some of the challenges in the justice delivery system.

She, therefore, called for the need to strengthen and support the CTS to be functional and effective to address some of the challenges in justice delivery.

The town hall meeting was organized on citizens' role in the Ghana Case Tracking System (CTS) and the relevance of using Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve cases.

