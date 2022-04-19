Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Nawaana supports water projects in Tolon

The Deputy Managing Director of the Agriculture Development Bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali also known as Nawanaa has supported water projects in the Tali and Kpanbon- Naa Yilli communities in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region.

The support which consisted of Ghc10,000 to the Chiefs and people of Tali and Ghc5000.000 to Kpanbon- Naa Yili followed an appeal the chiefs and people of those communities made to him recently.

Residents of those communities have been facing water crises and recently decided to dredge their dams to ensure adequate water for use.

The donation of the Deputy DMD was aimed at supporting the project which the people expressed their deep appreciation.

Speaking to the Voiceless media after the donation, Alhaji Tali explained that the donation was in line with his promise to support the MP of the area, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu to make more impact in terms of the development and well being of the Tolon constituency.

According to him, he has no parliamentary ambition in the Tolon constituency but only determined and committed to helping the NPP win more votes in the constituency in 2024 and retain the Tolon seat with an even wider margin.

When the Voiceless Media visited those communities, they were full of praises for Alhaji Yakubu Alhassan Tali for his kind support to them and called on other sons and daughters of the area to help too.