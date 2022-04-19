ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Nawaana supports water projects in Tolon

Social News Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Nawaana supports water projects in Tolon
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Deputy Managing Director of the Agriculture Development Bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali also known as Nawanaa has supported water projects in the Tali and Kpanbon- Naa Yilli communities in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region.

The support which consisted of Ghc10,000 to the Chiefs and people of Tali and Ghc5000.000 to Kpanbon- Naa Yili followed an appeal the chiefs and people of those communities made to him recently.

Residents of those communities have been facing water crises and recently decided to dredge their dams to ensure adequate water for use.

The donation of the Deputy DMD was aimed at supporting the project which the people expressed their deep appreciation.

Speaking to the Voiceless media after the donation, Alhaji Tali explained that the donation was in line with his promise to support the MP of the area, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu to make more impact in terms of the development and well being of the Tolon constituency.

According to him, he has no parliamentary ambition in the Tolon constituency but only determined and committed to helping the NPP win more votes in the constituency in 2024 and retain the Tolon seat with an even wider margin.

When the Voiceless Media visited those communities, they were full of praises for Alhaji Yakubu Alhassan Tali for his kind support to them and called on other sons and daughters of the area to help too.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
‘Allow prisoners have sex with their spouses during visits’— NGO to government
19.04.2022 | Social News
Enroll young fishermen in school — Ghana Tuna Association to Fisheries Ministry
19.04.2022 | Social News
Tema corporate institutions must support education – MP
19.04.2022 | Social News
Demolition exercise was to bring sanity to the District- Ada DCE
19.04.2022 | Social News
Agortor residents share dugout water with cows in Shai-Osudoku District
19.04.2022 | Social News
E/R: ‘All 5 victims of Abetifi accident doing well’ – Police
19.04.2022 | Social News
Report recalcitrant drivers — U/W Akim District Police urge passengers
19.04.2022 | Social News
Two Indians crushed to death at Gomoa Mampong
19.04.2022 | Social News
Police to prosecute perpetrators of illegal demolition of 11 houses at Pampaso No. 1
19.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line