19.04.2022 Headlines

Russia not responsible for high food prices in Ghana – Russian Embassy insists

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
19.04.2022 LISTEN

The Russian Embassy in Ghana has through a post on Twitter rubbished allegations that the conflict with Ukraine is the cause of the high cost of food in Ghana.

Government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on different platforms have consistently cited the Russia-Ukraine conflict as one of the reasons for the current hardships in the country.

After following the various conversations, the Russian Embassy in Ghana has today has set the records straight.

In several posts on the Twitter page of the Embassy, it has stressed that the accusations are untrue.

The Russian Embassy notes that food prices were already rising in 2020 even before the conflicts between the two European countries went south.

“The Embassy took notice of the increased number of news articles somehow or other accusing Russia of all negative trends in agricultural markets, gloomy prospects in terms of access of food, and huge losses of farmers.

“However the truth is different. The Embassy wishes to shed some light on the roots and drivers of this crisis and provide a comprehensive and objective analysis without emotions and political prejudice.

“Food prices started rising in mid-2020 and reached an all-time high in February 2022,” parts of the post on the Russian Embassy in Ghana’s Twitter reads.

It adds, “This is a real market shock caused by high demand and rising prices on food, raw materials and transportation services, including freight in the post-COVID recovery period.”

Find more from the post below:

