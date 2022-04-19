Tema corporate institutions must support education – MP

Mr. Yves Hanson-Nortey, the Member of Parliament for Tema Central has appealed to corporate institutions operating in Tema to assist the public basic schools in the area to solve some of their challenges.

Mr. Hanson-Nortey noted that government could not solve all the challenges alone, therefore the need for the numerous companies located in the industrial city to help the schools as part of their corporate social responsibility to the area they generate their worth from.

He made the appeal during the presentation of 200 dual desks to four public schools in his constituency to solve some of the infrastructural challenges they have as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

“We need support from the corporate institutions as the government can’t do it alone, public-private partnership is what we need to find a solution to the many educational challenges in the schools,” he added.

He mentioned that the schools needed furniture, fans, football pitches, computer laboratories, and air conditioners among others.

The MP said he was perplexed to see the many challenges in the schools when he visited them, stressing that Tema also needed help in its educational sector and therefore the institutions must help.

He questioned, “Why can’t public schools in Tema get the same privileges as the private schools, the buildings which were constructed in the 1960s have not seen any facelifts or renovations leading to leakages whenever it rained.”

Mrs. Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Education Director, throwing more light on the challenges of the schools told the Ghana News Agency that, due to the old nature of the school buildings there were a lot of leakages which affected teaching and learning whenever it rained.

Mrs. Ofori added that some of the classrooms even got flooded whenever it rained, noting that especially when the rains came down on weekends, pupils and teachers returned to school to see their books and other items soaked in water as they were not available to adjust their positions.

She called for the renovation of the schools saying most of the doors, and roofs, among others, had problems, adding that the roof designs of the buildings must also be relooked at as they made the classrooms very dark which was not conducive for teaching and learning.

She also noted that the schools needed enough security personnel as miscreants were evading the schools and creating problems for the headteachers.

According to her, apart from them showing up during class hours and sleeping on their premises, they also used the weekends and holidays to break their classroom doors and cut their water pipes in a bid to respectively steal and access water.

She further said the miscreants had broken parts of the fence walls, and even jumped into the school compounds that had been fenced to carry out their activities which endangered the lives of both staff and pupils.

Mrs. Ofori said even though the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) provided some security for some of the schools they were not adequate as the officers often operated at the night.