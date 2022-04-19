Demolition exercise was to bring sanity to the District- Ada DCE

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada East District Chief Executive has explained that the recent demolition exercise that took place in some communities was to bring sanity to the district.

She said the decongestion was part of the Operation Clean your Frontages exercise aimed at making house owners, occupants, traders, businesses, and institutions responsible for the cleaning of their frontages and immediate environment.

The decongestion exercise took place at the Kasseh market, the Health Centre, and the lorry terminal as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) as the Ada DCE stressed that all the necessary stakeholders were engaged for some time before embarking on the exercise.

“As a planning authority, we engaged all stakeholders for over a year on all the aforesaid demolition exercise we undertook and we acted within the remit of the law, it is therefore inaccurate for some people to create an impression that we acted without engaging affected persons,” the DCE added.

She explained that, regarding the market, intentions were made clear especially to the affected persons, especially corn millers, who were given time to evacuate the space but refused to evacuate upon several engagements and issuance of notices.

Ms. Pobee added that a master plan for the market had been developed to revamp it hence the need for the demolition.

She also said encroachers at the Kasseh Health Centre were adamant to leave the site while the Assembly awarded the construction of a fence wall to safeguard encroachment of the facility.

The DCE mentioned that erecting unapproved structures and haphazard parking defeated the purpose of the Kasseh lorry terminal and urged all the residents to adhere to the sanitation protocols as well as participate in clean-up exercises.

“I must admonish all to note that, per the stipulations of the District Assembly bye-laws, it is an offense to fail to partake in a clean-up exercise in one’s community and the Assembly has already commenced the prosecution of culpable offenders” Ms. Pobee stated.