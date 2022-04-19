Agortor residents share dugout water with cows in Shai-Osudoku District

The Agortor Assembly Man during the interview beside the dugout

Few hours’ drives from Ghana’s national capital Accra, within the Shai-Osudoku District in the village called Agortor, cows, and residents struggle for water from a dugout for survival indeed water is life so goes the adage.

The residents, shepherds’ and the cows daily compete for access to the dugout, and control of who fetches the water first while the cows dip their mouths into the dugout to drink, the residents also with a bucket attempt to fetch some not for farming purposes but for domestic use.

The cows and residents’ scuffle for water competition was unintentionally launched by the Ghana Water Company Limited whose pipelines to the communities are dried up giving the people no other choice than to fall on the dugout which was specifically created by farmers to provide water for their flocks to quench their test, as well as use it to irrigate their farms.

The Agortor Assembly Member Mr. William Korblah Narh, who narrated the sad incident of the residents as gathered by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult at Agortor at the weekend explained that for over four months not even a drop of water had passed through their taps putting them in a very uncomfortable situation to compete with the cows for water for domestic use.

The Assemblyman said the situation could trigger a health problem as the residents risk contracting sicknesses such as bilharzia, and skin infections.

Mr Narh explained that the community has sent several reports and followed up with inquiries about the situation at the appropriate authorities, but still “we are waiting for that positive response so while the leadership waits, we have to continue to struggle with the cows for survival”.

He said there is a popular adage that God listens to the cry of the poor, “our heavenly father has stepped in through the pouring down of rains consistently for some time now giving a good respite…we are taking full advantage of the rainy season to harvest rainwater, which we used to cook”.

The Agortor Assembly Man also revealed that sometimes the residents are forced to depend on sachet water for their household chores.

Mr Narh pleaded with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency to come to the aid of the residents of Agortor by providing them with potable drinking water to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in the area.