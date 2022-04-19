Ada BECE graduates receive commendation and support from MP

The 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates from Ada who came out with an outstanding performance have been commended and supported to pursue further studies at the second cycle stage, by Mrs. Comfort Doeyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, Member of Parliament, Ada Constituency.

Mrs. Cudjoe-Ghansah noted that even though Senior High School (SHS) is free the students must carry along some basic items, therefore, the strategy to support needy students in the Constituency with educational items including mattresses, trunks, chop boxes, mathematical sets, and sanitary wares to aid them to achieve their academic dreams.

The beneficiary students were from Big Ada, Foah, Kasseh, and especially the deprived island communities.

She said "As part of my efforts to reduce the financial burden on the parents, I mainly gave them items to motivate and encourage them to commence this phase of their educational journey with hope," as gathered by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Ada at the weekend.

She described education as a critical and indispensable weapon for the development of the Ada enclave hence the commitment and strategic plan to support teaching and learning, especially within the deprived communities in the constituency.

On the performance of the 2021 BECE graduates from the Ada area, Mrs Cudjoe-Ghansah said “These are among pupils who have performed creditably and have gained admission to further their education at the various institutions across the country but are still at home.

“I congratulated them for their distinguished performance in their examination and encouraged them to do even better in their various Senior High, Vocational, and Technical Schools”.

Mrs. Cudjoe-Ghansah also pledged to follow up on the students regularly in their various schools to monitor their performances and support them in diverse ways until they finish their second cycle of education.

"As you begin your new level of life be ambassadors for positive behavioural change wherever you found yourself by raising the image of the Ada high.

"To my girls, I want to advise you to stick to your books, avoid bad company, early sex because it usually ends up in teenage pregnancy and school dropout.

“Go for the gold and achieve your goals to complement the investment made in your education. Your parents, government, and the entire society look up to you to take the mantle of future leadership," she cautioned.