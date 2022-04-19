'The war is on' — Ablakwa as Minority files application at Supreme Court to stop E-Levy

The Minority in Parliament has officially filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to secure an injunction to halt the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

As reported by Modernghana News last week, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) plans to commence the implementation of the controversial levy on May 1, 2022.

However, following the application from the Minority in Parliament, the implementation of the levy may be suspended.

Confirming the move by the Minority, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that the war against the levy is on.

“We have today successfully filed an application at the Supreme Court to injunct the implementation of the obnoxious E-Levy pending the determination of our substantive case.

“The Govt/GRA must now suspend its 1st May plans. The E-Levy war is on,” a post on the Facebook page of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.

The hearing for the application filed by the Minority at the Supreme Court is on May 4, 2022.