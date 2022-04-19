Let’s uphold our principles — UENR Vice-Chancellor to staff

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, is urging management and staff of the institution to firmly hold onto the unyielding principles on which UENR is founded.

These principles, he explained in his Easter Message to the University family, are knowledge, integrity and impact.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed the hope that the University community will “continue to be a key brewing pot of knowledge in the areas of energy, natural resources, engineering and in multidisciplinary related areas.”

He added, “May our production of knowledge be done in the spirit of integrity, which is a rare but a gem of a commodity in the human world. And may we continue to impact our nation and world.”

Please find below, the full text of UENR’s Vice-Chancellor’s Easter message:

GOODWILL MESSAGE TO THE UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY

Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako

Vice Chancellor

University of Energy and Natural Resources

My warm and brotherly greetings and goodwill to all you hardworking family of the University of Energy and Natural Resources. As we soberly commemorate the season of God’s greatest gift to mankind, His son’s life in exchange for ours, may we be more determined to fight for a common goal of pushing our university and country forward.

The toll of covid19 and its domino effect and the ravaging winds of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the world’s economy and mental health is enormous, skyrocketing prices of basic needs and making life harder lo live than ever before. These crippling conditions of the world notwithstanding, we can rise as a people and level up with adversity and come out triumphant in the end.

Let me first congratulate you, members of the family of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, for all the individual and collective sacrifices you have made administratively, in teaching and research, and in community service to the University and nation. I humbly urge you all to firmly hold onto the unyielding principles on which this University is built – knowledge, integrity, impact. May we continue to be a key brewing pot of knowledge in the areas of energy, natural resources, engineering and in multidisciplinary related areas. May our production of knowledge be done in the spirit of integrity, which is a rare but a gem of a commodity in the human world. And may we continue to impact our nation and world.

Let us all therefore work ever more unitedly as we are a team of 4 x 400 metres relay. If it is our turn, let us run with all the strength we can fester and be mindful that our effort is for us and the team. And the umbrella of the glory of success can provide a shade for all of us. I wish you all the best of God’s blessings. May the Almighty protect us all and may the precious blood shed by his son on our behalf affect our lives positively as we work hard for UENR and Ghana.

Your Brother,

Elvis Asare-Bediako