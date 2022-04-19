ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Law school: I’m still SRC President; my interdiction unlawful –Wondor

Headlines Law school: Im still SRC President; my interdiction unlawful –Wondor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President of the Ghana School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC), Wonder Victor Kutor, has denied claims of interdiction.

He describes the move by the Executive council as laughable and unlawful.

Mr Kutor has been interdicted over allegations of financial malfeasance.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the student’s council, the interdiction is grounded on, among others, a prima facie case established upon the probing of Wonder Kutor before the Executive Council on April 7, 2022.

Following the interdiction, the Council has subsequently appointed Yoofi Impraim, Vice President of the Greenhill campus, as interim President until the findings of the Investigation Committee are ready.

However, in response to the claims of interdiction, the embattled SRC President said the move is not only unlawful but also laughable.

He added that he will continue to hold himself as president of the council and perform his duties.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Monday, 19 April 2022, he said “Management has released a notice that there are interested in the matter, as I talk there’s no adverse findings and you say because there’s an allegation against the SRC president [he has been interdicted]

“Once I was in the US, they issued a notice that I should step aside, yesterday they released another notice that I have been interdicted, SRC goes beyond issuing notices. I was elected by the entire student body, I was properly sworn in, the procedure for removing the SRC president is in the constitution, it’s only the court and even that it has to be on stated grounds, it is unfortunate we’ve gotten to this level...”

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Minority runs to Supreme Court, files injunction application against implementation of E-levy
19.04.2022 | Headlines
Minority digs into Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo
19.04.2022 | Headlines
'My son is dead, as if there's no God, as if He is angry with me for something' – Heward-Mills griefs
19.04.2022 | Headlines
NDC will win 2024 election but without Mahama as flagbearer — EIU
19.04.2022 | Headlines
'Fresh face' will revitalise NDC's 2024 victory prospects' – EIU
19.04.2022 | Headlines
It’s about time we rewrite the current constitution from being political to developmental – Dr. Oduro Osae
19.04.2022 | Headlines
You can run but you can never hide; advise yourselves – Police warn criminals
19.04.2022 | Headlines
Don't entertain any thought of buying the US$130million Mexico’s luxurious monster Presidential Jet– Ablakwa warns “sky bath" Akufo-Addo
19.04.2022 | Headlines
'I believe I will see my son again; he is going to be made alive' — Dag Heward Mills finds consolation in 1 Corinthians 15:22
19.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line