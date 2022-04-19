Law school: I’m still SRC President; my interdiction unlawful –Wondor

President of the Ghana School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC), Wonder Victor Kutor, has denied claims of interdiction.

He describes the move by the Executive council as laughable and unlawful.

Mr Kutor has been interdicted over allegations of financial malfeasance.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the student’s council, the interdiction is grounded on, among others, a prima facie case established upon the probing of Wonder Kutor before the Executive Council on April 7, 2022.

Following the interdiction, the Council has subsequently appointed Yoofi Impraim, Vice President of the Greenhill campus, as interim President until the findings of the Investigation Committee are ready.

However, in response to the claims of interdiction, the embattled SRC President said the move is not only unlawful but also laughable.

He added that he will continue to hold himself as president of the council and perform his duties.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Monday, 19 April 2022, he said “Management has released a notice that there are interested in the matter, as I talk there’s no adverse findings and you say because there’s an allegation against the SRC president [he has been interdicted]

“Once I was in the US, they issued a notice that I should step aside, yesterday they released another notice that I have been interdicted, SRC goes beyond issuing notices. I was elected by the entire student body, I was properly sworn in, the procedure for removing the SRC president is in the constitution, it’s only the court and even that it has to be on stated grounds, it is unfortunate we’ve gotten to this level...”

Source: Classfmonline.com