Police to prosecute perpetrators of illegal demolition of 11 houses at Pampaso No. 1

After what the police say was an 'illegal demolition' of eleven houses at Pampaso No. 1, a community near Teacher Mante on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, the Eastern Regional Police Command is yet to find out the whereabouts of the bulldozer which was used for the demolition.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, says he is yet to be briefed on whether there were such machines at the scene or not.

Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for one Kofi Acquah, who is alleged to have led the illegal demolition exercise which led to the destruction of about 11 houses.

This infuriated community members spontaneously moved to block the main Accra-Kumasi Highway to express their outrage.

Reacting to the issue on 3FM's Sunrise on Tuesday hosted by Alfred Ocansey, DSP Tetteh revealed that an accomplice whose name has been given as Famous has been arrested.

“The accomplice who was part of the team was pinpointed to the police at the scene and he was quickly whisked away but Kofi Acquah and the rest ran away and we will definitely arrest them,” he said.

DSP Tetteh explained that “until we get Kofi Acquah we cannot conclude on the investigations. If we conclude our investigations, they are likely to be prosecuted because we have established that the demolitions were illegal because we are not in a lawless state”.

Asked whether police saw any bulldozer at the scene after the suspects had fled, DSP Tetteh said “my briefing did not say so”.

“They did not say they saw any bulldozer at the scene. My briefing did not say so and I am waiting for them on that”.

