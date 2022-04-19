NDC will win 2024 election but without Mahama as flagbearer — EIU

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) is foreseeing a change in government in the 2024 general elections.

According to the latest release from the EIU, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands a good chance of successfully wrestling power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NDC).

The Unit, however, insists that much will rely on the NDC presenting a different candidate other than ex-President John Dramani Mahama as the flagbearer in the next general elections.

“The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.

“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation, and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.

“The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections,” the EIU’s five-year forecast for Ghana released on 13 April 2022 has disclosed.

While there remain a number of people who are interested in leading the NDC in the 2024 general elections, it appears John Dramani Mahama is the favourite.

It is understood that the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is planning to challenge the former President for the flagbearer spot.

Other big fishes in the party are making preparations to declare their intentions when the time comes for the party to open nominations for its internal elections.