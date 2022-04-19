Kumasi: 9yr old boy drowns in swimming pool at Rattray Park

A nine-year-old schoolboy reportedly drowned while swimming in a pool at the Rattray Park Recreational Center in Kumasi, Ashanti Region on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

From the information gathered, the deceased who is identified as Mensah Bonsu visited the Park over the weekend with his parents.

Unfortunately, the family’s time out after church to have some good time ended in a sad taste as the teenager who is a Class Three pupil of Blessed Gift Model School lost his life.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, the gutted mother of the deceased, Mrs. Janet Opoku narrated, “on Sunday, April 17 when we returned from church, we decided to go to the Rattray Park Recreational Center to enjoy the Easter festival.”

She continued “initially the boy didn’t want to swim in the pool, so later when he told me that he will join his other siblings in the pool, I told him to wait for me to buy a towel. So when I returned with the towel my son had reportedly jumped into the pool and drowned. So when I got to the poolside, I saw them pumping his chest with their hands to resuscitate him but he died shortly.”

Sources confirm that a report has been filed at the Ridge Police Station after the incident.

Meanwhile, the body of teenager Mensah Bonsu has been conveyed to the morgue and awaiting autopsy.