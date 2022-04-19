ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.04.2022 Social News

Wapuli: 7 persons arrested for killing cattle belonging to herdsmen to be arraigned today

Wapuli: 7 persons arrested for killing cattle belonging to herdsmen to be arraigned today
19.04.2022 LISTEN

The police will later today, Tuesday, April 19 put before Court in Yendi in the Northern Region, seven persons who were arrested with slaughtered cattle in their possession.

The 7 who were arrested in Wapuli in the Saboba District, were said to have taken advantage of the attacks on Fulani people in the Zacholi community to go on a rampage, killing cattle belonging to nomadic herdsmen in the community.

The Yendi Police told Citi News that the 7 were arrested by a patrol team from Saboba and are presently in the custody of the Yendi Police.

In a curious twist, however, the police say they are yet to make any arrests of the perpetrators of last week's killings of Fulanis in Zacholi.

The nine victims were buried on Sunday, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia making a cash donation to the families of the victims.

4 other victims are however reportedly still receiving medical treatment.

Nine persons in the Yendi Municipality were killed, allegedly by unknown gunmen, last Wednesday.

The attack led to the destruction of some properties

According to reports, the attack came after allegations that some armed robbers had attacked and killed a Konkomba man on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Two Indians crushed to death at Gomoa Mampong
19.04.2022 | Social News
Police to prosecute perpetrators of illegal demolition of 11 houses at Pampaso No. 1
19.04.2022 | Social News
Don’t blame us for current global food challenges, food prices started rising in mid-2020 – Russia
19.04.2022 | Social News
Kumasi: 9yr old boy drowns in swimming pool at Rattray Park
19.04.2022 | Social News
9-year-old drowns in swimming pool on family day out in Kumasi
19.04.2022 | Social News
Travellers stranded as trailer falls off on Accra-Kumasi highway near Anyinam
19.04.2022 | Social News
UPNMG rolls out land, housing scheme for members
18.04.2022 | Social News
Wulomei of Nungua Traditional Council calls on Nii Adotey Odaawulu I
18.04.2022 | Social News
Darksta Foundation supports Korle bu maternity ward
18.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line