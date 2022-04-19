Wapuli: 7 persons arrested for killing cattle belonging to herdsmen to be arraigned today

19.04.2022 LISTEN

The police will later today, Tuesday, April 19 put before Court in Yendi in the Northern Region, seven persons who were arrested with slaughtered cattle in their possession.

The 7 who were arrested in Wapuli in the Saboba District, were said to have taken advantage of the attacks on Fulani people in the Zacholi community to go on a rampage, killing cattle belonging to nomadic herdsmen in the community.

The Yendi Police told Citi News that the 7 were arrested by a patrol team from Saboba and are presently in the custody of the Yendi Police.

In a curious twist, however, the police say they are yet to make any arrests of the perpetrators of last week's killings of Fulanis in Zacholi.

The nine victims were buried on Sunday, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia making a cash donation to the families of the victims.

4 other victims are however reportedly still receiving medical treatment.

Nine persons in the Yendi Municipality were killed, allegedly by unknown gunmen, last Wednesday.

The attack led to the destruction of some properties

According to reports, the attack came after allegations that some armed robbers had attacked and killed a Konkomba man on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

