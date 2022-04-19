ModernGhana logo
It’s about time we rewrite the current constitution from being political to developmental – Dr. Oduro Osae

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
19.04.2022 LISTEN

The Director-General of the Internal Audit, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae has called for the rewriting of the 1992 Constitution.

His call adds to the growing concern for the constitution to be reviewed.

Speaking to GTV on the Breakfast Show on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Dr. Osae stressed that it is about time the Constitution is changed from being political to developmental.

“It is about time we rewrite the current constitution which is political to a new development constitution,” the Internal Audit Director-General shared.

Commenting on the issue of absentee Members of Parliament (MPs), Dr. Eric Oduro Osae said the problem has to do with attitude.

According to him, MPs should be made to account to their constituents the days they spent in Parliament and how they have contributed to the business of the House.

“Our problem is our attitude. MPs should account for the number of days they were in Parliament to their constituents.

“The business of having majority of ministers coming from Parliament is not helping us,” Dr. Osae bemoaned.

Three Majority Members of Parliament including Sarah Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey have been dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for missing 15 consecutive sittings.

A report is expected to be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament on the absentee MPs who could see their seats being declared vacant for breaching the Standings Orders of the house.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

