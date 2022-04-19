ModernGhana logo
9-year-old drowns in swimming pool on family day out in Kumasi

A 9-year-old boy, Mensah Bonsu, has drowned in a swimming pool at the Rattray Park Recreational Centre in Kumasi in the Ashanti Regional.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 17 April 2022, while the deceased’s family was at the recreational centre to have fun as part of the Easter festivities.

The boy, a class 3 pupil, is reported to have drowned when his mother went to purchase a towel for him, after he did not want to swim initially.

He, however, jumped into the pool, joining his other siblings in his mother’s absence.

He drowned after jumping into the pool.

All efforts to resuscitate him failed as he died shortly.

Source: classfmonline.com

