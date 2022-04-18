UPNMG rolls out land, housing scheme for members

18.04.2022 LISTEN

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has launched one of her flagship policies, dubbed: The UPNMG Land Policy.

The UPNMG Land Policy is an addition to other policies which have been championed by The Union since its inception in 2017.

The other policies include the UPNMG Loan Scheme, which runs at an interest rate of 11%, the UPNMG Mart/UPNMG Hire Purchase Scheme, instituted in order for members to have access to household items such as; Televisions, Air conditioners, Sound Systems, Fridges, Mattresses, Gas Cookers, Washing Machines, Irons, etc on hire purchase to ease the pressure on their salaries.

The rest are the UPNMG Mart/ Hire Purchase Scheme has been in operation since May 2020 and the UPNMG Insurance, via a partnership with Enterprise Life Insurance.

Maxwell Oduro Yeboah (middle), UPNMG President

The launch of the UPNMG Land Policy was held in Sanchiga, located in the Upper West Region, and the policy is expected to relieve Nurses and Midwives off the burden of scouting for land, which often leads to them ending up in the hands of unscrupulous people who parade as agents.

The UPNMG Land Policy is also aimed at bringing Nurses and Midwives together in a common community which will be known as Nurses and Midwives village.

The 50 Acre land is expected to have a police post, a clinic and other basic necessities that will make life comfortable for nurses and midwives.

The Upper West Regional Minister Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih who spoke through a representative admonished the Leadership of the Union to spread its tentacles across other regions.

The Upper West Regional Health Director Dr, Damien Punguyire admonished the Nurses and Midwives to take advantage of UPNMG’s Land Policy to enable them put up homes during their active working years.

Dr. Damien Punguyire said; “The best is to acquire a plot of land and then develop it gradually so that by the time you reach 40-45, at least, you’ll have your decent place so that you don’t wait to use your retirement benefits to start looking for accommodation. I want to once again encourage all of you to take advantage of this offer and get a plot of land.”

Dr. Damien Punguyire also urged the Leadership of the Union to ensure that they put proper systems in place to ensure that the Union stands the test of time.

In a statement, The National President of the Union, Mr. Maxwell Oduro Yeboah recounted the challenges the Union faced prior to gaining recognition as a labor union.

“In 2017, when the foundation blocks of the UPNMG were being laid, few believed or numerous policies on paper could materialize. But daring and motivated in the quest to save and serve the many Nurses and Midwives who were crying for welfare policies and better management of their resources, today we stand here to launch another policy”, portions of the statement read.

The Union’s President laid bare the successes chalked by The Union despite being in existence for just three years.

“On this day, I am particularly excited that in less than three years of operation as a trade union, we have been able to accomplish so many things together. Key among them; our insurance policy, hire purchase scheme, health and education support scheme and loans scheme. (All from our own meagre resources). The good news is that all these schemes are running flawlessly,” the statement noted.

In conclusion, The Union’s National President expressed gratitude to the chiefs and families in the Upper West Region who embraced the Union’s vision to provide shelter for Nurses and Midwives.

“We are grateful to the Chiefs and families that have embraced our vision to provide shelter for Nurses and Midwives across the country and we look forward to even greater collaboration from the numerous stakeholders we have interacted with on our journey to build for Nurses and Midwives,” it emphasised.

Read the Union President's full statement below: