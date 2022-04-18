Darksta Foundation supports Korle bu maternity ward

18.04.2022 LISTEN

Darksta Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) founded by a UK-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist, mentor, and musician, Julian Appiah has visited the Korle Bu Maternity.

The foundation, during the visit, donated some maternal items like baby diapers, wipes, baby clothes, thermometers, and other PPEs to support new mothers and soon-to-be mothers in the ward.

As part of the organization’s yearly corporate social responsibility, the founder, his wife, and four of his team members donated these items on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The team met with Madam Rose Aduful (Principal Nursing Officer) and Madam Millicent Otoo Anyen (DCNO), who assisted in making the event a success.

The Principal Nursing Officer, the DCNO and some nurses expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the foundation and entreated them to always have the ward in mind. "We are grateful to the Darksta Foundation, just like Oliver Twist. We are pleading for more of this support to help new babies and their mothers."

Speaking to the nurses, Mrs. Appiah said, "Our mission is to provide educational needs for less privileged children in rural areas worldwide and also support new mothers in maternity wards.

"Since its establishment, the foundation has provided the basic daily necessities like clean water, food, and shelter for underprivileged communities, and we also provide mentoring, counseling, and football coaching for youths in the U.K. where they are taught values and life expectations. "

The Darksta Foundation, in conjunction with LIFT MENTORING, helps mentor and counsel youth in the UK and travels to rural areas and villages to educate them about life skills and health care in other parts of the world.

It also collaborates with organizations such as BSS Talent Soccer Academy to help young people become great professionals not only in soccer but in life in general.