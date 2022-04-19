Its not your son's death that will make you doubt God — Bishop Benny Wood

The Lead Pastor of Leadership Chapel International, Bishop Benny Wood has said every man of God at some point in ministry has felt like quitting.

He noted that even those with everything going on well around them sometimes experienced such feelings.

So losing a son, Bishop Wood indicated, must not make a servant doubt his master, God.

Speaking on the Good Morning Show on Metro TV, he stated that there are times people doubt their beliefs, especially in difficult situations.

According to him, many hold the belief that as true servants of God, nothing negative must happen to them and their families which is never the case.

“There is no single man of God on earth who has not gotten to a point where he feels that he should drop out. even those with all their wives and children with them in peace; there have been times in their lives where they have doubted God so it’s not your son dying that will let you doubt God.

“There are things that happen that is way below losing a son that still challenges our faith. It tells us that as human beings there will always be a time when we will doubt God because our conception of God is that He is a good God and so if He is a good God and I am serving Him nothing bad will happen to me. That is a wrong theology,” he intimated.

His comment follows the sudden demise of the son of the founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward Mills.

David Heward Mills passed away on Saturday, April 16 after a short illness.

He was 31.