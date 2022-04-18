Akatsi South NDC organizer reportedly involved in motor accident

18.04.2022 LISTEN

The former Assembly member for Wute Electoral Area, Hon. Suleyman Seidu who is also the current constituency organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Akatsi South Constituency has been involved in a life-threatening motor accident.

According to reports, the incident happened near the Shell filling station in the Akatsi township on Friday, 15th April 2022.

According to reports gathered, Hon. Suleyman Seidu nearly died in the Friday, April 15 accident that occurred between Soccer Bet and the Jimmy Lotto Hall kiosk in the Akatsi South Municipality, along the Akatsi-Accra Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragic incident occurred when an over speeding motorbike run into his bike crashing him to the ground.

He was rushed to Hoggar Clinic and afterwards transferred to Abor Sacred Heart Hospital for intensive treatment.

The accident severely damaged his head.