Daboya-Mankarigu MP donates to Christian community to mark Easter

As part of activities to celebrate the resurrection of Christ, the Member of Parliament for Daboya-Mankarigu constituency of the Savannah Region doubling as the Deputy Minister for Health, Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini donated bags of rice to the Christian community in the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency.

The gesture was done on behalf of the lawmaker by the constituency Executives of his party on Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at Daboya in the North Gonja District.

Presenting the items, the constituency Secretary of the ruling party (NPP), Mr. Charles Mensah Akwasi Mustapha assured the MP will continue to extend a hand of support to them.

According to him, the MP deems it prudent to support them observe this year's Easter which is celebrated globally among the Christian faith to mark the resurrection of Christ.

He encouraged them to be steadfast in the Lord and emulate the life of Jesus Christ for the younger generation to follow.

Pastor Dawuni who received the items on behalf of the chairman of the Christian community in the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency, expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture and prayed to God to replenish the gesture.