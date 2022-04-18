Resurrection of Christ Jesus conquers all – Global Evangelical Minister of the Gospel

The Reverend Daniel Foli, Head Pastor of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) Winners Chapel at Keta on Resurrection Sunday assured Christians that no matter the trials and tribulations they are going through, the Resurrection of Christ has conquered all, therefore, they should rejoice.

He added that if satan knew that putting Jesus Christ on the cross, and his subsequent resurrection would save the world from sin and all things would work together for believers, he would not have attempted to do it.

Rev. Foli made this statement at the GEC Resurrection Sunday service and encouraged all Christians to be joyous as their king has resurrected and monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

He said the benefit of Christ Jesus’ resurrection is the victory it comes along with for believers.

Rev. Foli urged believers to have faith in God and assured them that victory has come for them; “Rejoice for your victory has come and everything will work out for those who believe in Christ Jesus”.