Men’s Ministry of Priesthood Worship Centre Assemblies of God dances to mark Resurrection Sunday

The Men’s Ministry of Priesthood Worship Centre (PWC) Tema Community Six Assemblies of God Church exhibited their dancing skills to mark the Resurrection Sunday with chorographic orchestration, and movement which surprised the large audience as the young men demonstrated energetic dances to the amusement of all.

The dance was ignited by resurrection songs in celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the grave which give Christians hope and life was monitored by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

The Women Ministry who could not hold it accepted the challenge and captured the church auditorium with their usual dancing skills, which involves rhythmically moving the body, waving their white handkerchiefs and singing songs of praise to God, and flexibly shaking their bodies to move with the song beats and the sounds emanating from the instruments.

While most of them were dressed in blue, and white slit, and others were fully dressed in the Women Ministry blue and white cloth and complimented with white jewelry including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

Mrs. Felicia Amoatey, the Women Ministry leader said, she believed their moves were influenced by the Holy Spirit as they did not rehearse towards the celebration of Easter Sunday.

She added that their attire was carefully selected as they had specific dressings for each day during the Easter season.

Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head Pastor PWC said women form the majority of the church right from the Jesus’ era and contributed immensely to the ministry and urged them not to give up on Christ.