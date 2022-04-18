Church of Pentecost climax Resurrection Sunday service at Ashaiman Lebanon

The Church of Pentecost, Ashaiman Lebanon District on Resurrection Sunday climaxed the Easter Convention with a mammoth church rally at Ashaiman Zenu Lazio Park which was characterized by miracles and signs and wonders.

Ministers of the Gospel, Elders, and Prayer leaders led by the Reverend Aaron Yaw Kyei, the District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Ashaiman Lebanon District laid hands-on members of the congregation while praying for the impartation of the resurrection power in the life of every Christian.

The Lebanon Zone which includes the Zenu District, New York, Katamanso, and Lebanon climaxed this year's Easter Convention with praises, worship, and dance among various activities which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

In a sermon, Rev. Kyei charged Christians around the globe to vigorously value the resurrection of Jesus Christ as it is the foundation of Christianity and urged believers to make the resurrection of Christ a topmost priority in their Christian lives.

"Our foundation as Christians is based upon the resurrection of Christ because through this particular incident, we have received forgiveness of sin, justification, reconciliation, peace, joy, happiness, and victory," he said.

“If Christ was not able to resurrect after the crucifixion, Christians would have been false witnesses, lacked hope, and direction, and would perish forever. The resurrection was central and paramount to the faith of Christians hence the need not to take it for granted,” he said.

"What better sacrifice can one talk of than when our Lord himself laid down his entire life in suffering to save us from our sins, let us praise and thank our Lord for his loving blessings. I wish each and everyone a blessed Easter," he added.

Rev. Kyei, who is also the Zonal Leader for the Lebanon Zone said "While the early disciples were unlearned men, even they knew that dead people stay dead. So, imagine their astonishment when they witnessed the risen Lord standing before them three days after he had risen from the dead."

He stated that Christ’s resurrection stands as a giant exclamation point that separates Jesus Christ from all other mortals, adding that the resurrection does not only prove that there was life after death, or that Jesus is God but the resurrection also announced the beginning of a kingdom which would live forever to glorify God.

"When Jesus died on the cross, He didn’t take the place of Christians, but the place of sinners. He came as man’s substitute. The whole world has been saved from the punishment of sin, but God’s interest wasn’t just to save man from the punishment of sin but to save man from the life and nature of sin,” he indicated.

He said Jesus Christ is unique and exceptional therefore He must be worshipped truthfully, righteously, and religiously as His resurrection has brought a new form of newness to the world.