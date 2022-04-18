ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

If God helps you to control yourself don’t judge other person – Rev Agyeman

By Nana Ama Mensah, CDA Consult
Social News If God helps you to control yourself dont judge other person – Rev Agyeman
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

“If God helps you to control yourself, don’t judge the other person who is yet to get that, rather pray for them,” the Reverend Franklin Emmanuel Agyeman, Senior Pastor of Banner of Grace Ministries at Dawhenya Terrazzo Junction stated on Resurrection Sunday.

Rev. Agyeman said it was time that Christians exhibit love and understand that everyone has some weakness and therefore must encourage each other instead of judging people.

He however encouraged the public not to allow themselves to be trapped in their weaknesses but rather do their best to break from them and live a holy life for Jesus Christ.

Speaking on the topic: “The Blessings of the Resurrection,” as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) Rev Agyeman cautioned Christians against bullying others with their righteousness.

He said Christians must remember that their righteousness has been perfected not because of their deeds but rather due to the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said it was unacceptable for Christians to judge others they perceived to be unrighteous.

“I have seen people who don’t drink alcohol or fornicate, but they watch pornography and masturbate, but the same people see you in church and start judging you based on what you wear,” he stated.

He, therefore, urged people whose righteousness had been perfected to rather pray for others to receive the same grace, stressing that.

Touching on some benefits of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, he said it gives believers hope adding that without having faith one would not live long.

The Banner of Grace Senior Pastor urged Christians to have the hope that no matter the situation they found themselves in God would come through for them.

Rev. Agyeman said the resurrection brought total healing to those who believe in Jesus Christ, adding that believers also received victory.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Akatsi South NDC organizer reportedly involved in motor accident
18.04.2022 | Social News
Church of Pentecost climax Resurrection Sunday service at Ashaiman Lebanon
18.04.2022 | Social News
Don’t use your ‘righteousness’ to bully people - Rev Agyeman
18.04.2022 | Social News
Ejurahene woos Ejura citizens in Diaspora to invest in motherland
18.04.2022 | Social News
Armed robbers kill 38 year-old photographer at Offinso
18.04.2022 | Social News
Osinachi’s husband took her cars, left her stranded – Deceased's Mother
18.04.2022 | Social News
Kwahu: One person die in two separate accidents on Sunday
18.04.2022 | Social News
UW/R: Body of a 60-year-old man found buried in an uncompleted building
18.04.2022 | Social News
May Jesus' resurrection lead to a fair, just society in Ghana — Prof. Kwaku Asare
18.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line