Don’t use your ‘righteousness’ to bully people - Rev Agyeman

The Reverend Franklin Emmanuel Agyeman, Senior Pastor of Banner of Grace Ministries at Dawhenya Terrazzo Junction on Resurrection Sunday cautioned Christians against bullying others with their righteousness.

Speaking on the topic: “The Blessings of the Resurrection,” Rev Agyeman said Christians must remember that their righteousness has been perfected not because of their deeds but rather due to the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He indicated that in that light, it was unacceptable for them to judge others they perceived to be unrighteous.

“I have seen people who don’t drink alcohol or fornicate, but they watch pornography and masturbate, but the same people see you in church and start judging you based on what you wear,” he stated.

He, therefore, urged people whose righteousness had been perfected to rather pray for others to receive the same grace, stressing that “If God helps you to control yourself, don’t judge the other person who is yet to get that, rather pray for them”.

Rev. Agyeman said it was time that Christians exhibit love and understand that everyone has some weakness and therefore must encourage each other instead of judging people.

He however encouraged the public not to allow themselves to be trapped in their weaknesses but rather do their best to break from them and live a holy life for Jesus Christ.

Touching on some benefits of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, he said it gives believers hope adding that without having faith one would not live long.

The Banner of Grace Senior Pastor urged Christians to have the hope that no matter the situation they found themselves in God would come through for them.

Rev. Agyeman said the resurrection brought total healing to those who believe in Jesus Christ, adding that believers also received victory.