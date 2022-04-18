Ejurahene woos Ejura citizens in Diaspora to invest in motherland

18.04.2022 LISTEN

The Chief of Ejura, Barimah Osei Hwedie II has appealed to Ghanaians living abroad particularly Ejura citizens to invest in infrastructural projects in their homeland.

According to him, foreign-based Ghanaians’ direct investment in their respective homelands remains a key boost to Ghana's economy and development.

Speaking to this reporter on Friday, April 15, 2022, the Chief of the Traditional Area called on Ejura expatriates to support development in the area by investing in projects on Ejura lands to improve the living conditions of community members.

The Chief who doubles as Protocol Officer at the Office of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia encouraged his subjects living outside Ejura to make it a point to at least build their houses in any of Ejura communities to help expand the area's physical development.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II who is currently in Germany to meet some Ejura expatriates was optimistic that indigenes of Ejura will return to develop the area.

"I have set aside good lands for any of my expatriates who are ready to construct residential areas, factories, farms, schools and any other infrastructure he or she is willing to do," he said.

DEVELOPMENTS IN EJURA

Barima Osei Hwedie II, in October 2019 commissioned a new 6-bedroom apartment for doctors working at the Ejura Municipal Hospital.

The project which was financed by the traditional council was aimed at eliminating accommodation issues doctors working at the Ejura Hospital face. It was also meant to motivate other doctors posted to the area.

Ejura Traditional Council in September 2021 handed over a seven-unit single room self-contained bungalow to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) station at the Ejura-Sekyeredumasi District.

The project, which was funded by the traditional council with support from its partners comes with a hall, washrooms and a kitchen. It is aimed at providing conducive residential accommodation for firefighters in the district and its adjoining communities.

Another landmark project by the chief is the construction of Divisional Police Headquarters for the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality which is currently ongoing.

The Police Station project is the brainchild of the Ejurahene, Barimma Osei Hwedie II to help improve security and ensure law and order in Ejura.

Barima Osei Hwedie II as part of efforts to halt violence in the area has also released a vast land to government to construct a military base in the area.

A team of military officers have already visited the land and plans are far advanced for the commencement of the project.

Another project which brought Ejura once again to the limelight is the construction of an ultramodern prisons camp in the area.

The Church of Pentecost in collaboration with Ejura Traditional Council and the Interior Ministry in May 2021 commissioned a Prison Camp in Ejura.

The 300-bed capacity facility which was constructed at the cost of over three million Ghana Cedis is cited on 640 hectares of land which was donated to the Ghana Prisons Service by the Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II.

The chief said he will not be complacent in the development of his jurisdiction and called all to come onboard for the development agenda.