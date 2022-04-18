Armed robbers kill 38 year-old photographer at Offinso

18.04.2022 LISTEN

A 38-year-old photographer has been shot dead by some suspected armed robbers at Offinso-Mpehe in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased who was only identified as Mr Okodie was killed by a three member robbery gang on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at about 10pm.

One person who is also said to have sustained severe gun wounds is currently receiving treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said the incident occurred after the alleged robbers came to the area to rob one businessman in the area.

A resident disclosed that the deceased, a brother to the business mogul went out to buy food but met the robbers at their main gate trying to break into the house

The resident added that the robbers upon seeing the victim shot him in the stomach killing him instantly.

The body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds in his stomach.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue by police in the area.