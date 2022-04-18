Women Rights Groups’ lack of interest in Serwaa Broni’s ordeal smack of cowardice, hypocrisy and vile selectivity — ASEPA

Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has lashed out at the various Women Rights Groups in the country for their loud silence and lack of interest in the dilemma of Serwaa Broni, the Ghanaian-Canadian woman who has been 'exposing' President Akufo-Addo on social media.

ASEPA boss said the lack of interest of the women groups and activists in the country smack of cowardice, hypocrisy, and vile selectivity.

In a Facebook post, Mensah Thompson argues that although Women Rights Groups, the Affirmative Action Groups, the Women Lawyers Union, the Gender Activists, the Women Church Leaders, the Queen Mothers, and the Girls’ Rights Protection Groups have in the past made strong cases for the rights of women, it appears they are now “conspicuously losing their voice on the trauma and ordeal this Serwaa Broni has gone and is going through due to the actions of our President.”

Read the full statement from Mensah Thompson below:

The Women Rights Groups, the Affirmative Action Groups, the Women Lawyers Union, the Gender Activists, the Women Church Leaders, the Queen Mothers, the Girls’ Rights Protection Groups who I meet constantly at Civil Society Forums and Engagements most recent was at an EU Delegation workshop making forceful and fantastic propositions for the enhancement and protection of women’s rights but conspicuously loosing their voice on the trauma and ordeal this Serwaa Broni has gone and is going through due to the actions of our President is not only disappointing but a smack of cowardice, hypocrisy and vile selectivity.

Maybe they are not women’s rights advocates after all, maybe they are not as strong and vociferous as we think, maybe they don’t have that much balls as they made us believe or just may be they just don’t care about enhancing anyone’s rights but only interested in having a platform through which they can fight for their own survival and nothing else.

If out of the over 200 women's rights CSOs in Ghana and the over 70 strong women who can be identified as Gender Activists here in Ghana, not a single one has shown any interest whatsoever in this Serwaa Broni issue since it broke and till date none of them have reached out or extended a hand of support and encouragement to this lady and asked just how they can help, no matter how much of a drop in the ocean it is then I’m sorry I don’t respect any so called Gender Right Activist or CSO in Ghana anymore, infact they don’t exist, what we have are a bunch of narcissistic frustrated women and women groups who only show up when there’s something to benefit from and conspicuously goes into hiding when they are required to put their integrity on the line to fight for their fellow women who have suffered severed trauma due to the direct actions of persons in position of power.

This is a testament to how deep the moral decay in our society is and I’m sorry I can’t hide my disappointments anymore!!

With All Due Respect - Loud Silence Media

Ma'Adzepabi Serwaa-Broni