Six suspected serial armed robbers grabbed

Six suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the police Anti-robbery Squad at the Police Headquarters in Accra in connection with a series of robberies including carjacking in Greater Accra and Central Regions.

Suspects' names were given as Jibrila Musa alias Danturi; Hussain Sampa; Daniel Acquah; Anthony Sackey, with two Nigerians whose names were also mentioned as Michael Ojo and Ade Banjo.

Items retrieved from them include one locally manufactured gun, foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones and four wristwatches as police have retrieved one of the stolen items from the suspects.

According to a statement issued by the police on Monday, April 18, 2022, the suspects were arrested through a targeted intelligence-led operation between the period of April 15 and April 17, 2022.

“The suspects who have admitted during interrogations to their involvement in robberies over the years are helping police with investigations. We have made contact with some of the victims as part of the strategy to give them closure with regards to their unpleasant experiences with these armed robbers,” the statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Public Affairs read.

