Kwahu: One person die in two separate accidents on Sunday

A 10-year-old boy died in one of two accidents that occurred on Sunday in Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The boy died in the accident at Abetifi while the other, which recorded injuries, occurred on the Atibie-Nkawkaw stretch.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the two accidents to 3news.com.

In the Abetifi accident, suspect driver, who was in charge of a Hyundai Creta Salon vehicle with registration number GW 4826-20, veered off the road and ran into a metal container shop on the side of the road in the Abetifi township.

Six victims, aged between four and 24 sustained various degrees of injury.

They were all rushed to the Abetifi Health Center for medical attention.

Unfortunately, Emmanuel Atta Serebour Snr, 10, was pronounced dead.

Three of the victims have been discharged while the rest have been referred to the Kwahu Government Hospital for further treatment.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Hospital.

Suspect driver Charles Appiah is, however, in police custody.

In the Atibie case, eight victims, after sustaining injuries, are receiving treatment the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

The eight victims were among 20 passengers onboard a VW mini bus with registration number GE 6462-22 from Kwahu Atibie to Nkawkaw. The vehicle fell on the edge on the road at about 4:30am.

Police report from the Eastern Regional Police Command said the vehicle fell on the edge of the road whilst descending a hill on a sharp curve.

The occupants sustained life-threatening injuries and were rushed to the emergency ward of the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.

The police have towed the vehicle from the scene.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh appealed to drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and advised then not to drive under the influence of alcohol and take the needed rest.

