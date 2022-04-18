ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kwahu: One person die in two separate accidents on Sunday

Social News Kwahu: One person die in two separate accidents on Sunday
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 10-year-old boy died in one of two accidents that occurred on Sunday in Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The boy died in the accident at Abetifi while the other, which recorded injuries, occurred on the Atibie-Nkawkaw stretch.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the two accidents to 3news.com.

In the Abetifi accident, suspect driver, who was in charge of a Hyundai Creta Salon vehicle with registration number GW 4826-20, veered off the road and ran into a metal container shop on the side of the road in the Abetifi township.

Six victims, aged between four and 24 sustained various degrees of injury.

They were all rushed to the Abetifi Health Center for medical attention.

Unfortunately, Emmanuel Atta Serebour Snr, 10, was pronounced dead.

Three of the victims have been discharged while the rest have been referred to the Kwahu Government Hospital for further treatment.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Hospital.

Suspect driver Charles Appiah is, however, in police custody.

In the Atibie case, eight victims, after sustaining injuries, are receiving treatment the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

The eight victims were among 20 passengers onboard a VW mini bus with registration number GE 6462-22 from Kwahu Atibie to Nkawkaw. The vehicle fell on the edge on the road at about 4:30am.

4182022123614-ptkwn0y442-kwahu-atibie-accident-easter1-1024x767

4182022123615-j5eq27t2gb-kwahu-atibie-accident-easter1-1024x767

Police report from the Eastern Regional Police Command said the vehicle fell on the edge of the road whilst descending a hill on a sharp curve.

The occupants sustained life-threatening injuries and were rushed to the emergency ward of the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.

The police have towed the vehicle from the scene.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh appealed to drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and advised then not to drive under the influence of alcohol and take the needed rest.

—3news.com|Ghana

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
UW/R: Body of a 60-year-old man found buried in an uncompleted building
18.04.2022 | Social News
May Jesus' resurrection lead to a fair, just society in Ghana — Prof. Kwaku Asare
18.04.2022 | Social News
Ghost names on payroll did not walk there by themselves; punish officers responsible — Catholic Bishop
18.04.2022 | Social News
Free SHS must be sustained by all gov'ts despite challenges — Catholic Bishop
18.04.2022 | Social News
Kwahu: 10-year-old boy die in Abetifi accident
18.04.2022 | Social News
I agree with Akufo-Addo, we're spending too much resources on chieftaincy disputes — Security Analyst
17.04.2022 | Social News
Eight persons injured in accident on Kwahu Atibie-Nkawkaw road
17.04.2022 | Social News
Nkwanta South Municipality Assembly elects new Presiding Member
17.04.2022 | Social News
Let Easter bring an end to past grievances, retrogression — Speaker Bagbin
17.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line