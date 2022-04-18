ModernGhana logo
UW/R: Body of a 60-year-old man found buried in an uncompleted building

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The dead body of a 60-year-old man has been uncovered in an uncompleted building where he was killed and buried by an unidentified person.

From the information gathered, the victim who works as a security guard for High Ranking International Academy had been missing for three days.

He reportedly went to work three days ago but did not return home, raising concern from the family who reported the matter to the Police for help.

After search mounted by the Police in collaboration with the family and some community members, he was finally found by traces of droplets of blood found close to the school where he works.

Unfortunately, it was not in the best circumstances as he had been killed, wrapped in a sack, and buried in an uncompleted story building at Napogibakole, a suburb of Wa Municipality.

His bicycle, as well as some belongings, were later retrieved from close to the school where he works as a security guard in the night.

While investigations are ongoing, an autopsy has been conducted on the deceased and his body handed over to his family for burial at Loho community in the Nadowli-Kaleo district.

Sources say the Police are following various leads and working around the clock to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

