E-Levy is for national dev’t; accept it for us – New Juaben South MP appeals to churches

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Michael Kyere Baafi has urged churches in the country to welcome the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

In a plea to churches, the MP who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry stressed that the new levy has become necessary to foster national development following the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What the church can do to help the country are prayers and promoting the patriotism. You will agree with me that the country is going through some difficulties because we didn’t see COVID-19 coming to disrupt the economy. But by the grace of God and your prayers the economy is recovering. I know that you will not stop praying for the country so that the country crashes. Continue to remember President Akufo Addo and his appointees in prayers.

“The second issue about patriotism, many things have happened some are quiet difficult decisions but all for the sake of the country’s development. That is why the President and the Finance Minister initiated e-levy. We know it is difficult but it is for the sake of national development so accept it for us. If the church doesn’t accept e-levy nobody can accept it .We know it is quiet worrying but at all cost try to welcome the e-levy to enable government embark on developmental projects,” Michael Okyere Baafi said on Sunday in Koforidua during the climax of the Easter Convention by the Church of Pentecost.

Following the passage of the controversial Electronic Transaction Bill and the swift assent to the bill into law by President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is set to commence its implementation on May 1, 2022.

