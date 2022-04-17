ModernGhana logo
I agree with Akufo-Addo, we're spending too much resources on chieftaincy disputes — Security Analyst

Security and Fraud Analyst, Mr Richard Kumadoe has said he agrees with President Nana Addo Danklwa Akufo-Addo’s view that Ghana is spending too much resources in trying to settle chieftaincy disputes.

Mr Kumadoe said the nation must find ways of bringing all the factions within the traditional areas together as a way of minimizing the amount of resources spent in resolving the issues.

Mr Akufo-Addo expressed worry that half of the National Security budget is spent on resolving chieftaincy disputes in parts of the country.

He was of the view that the documentation of traditional council state books would help resolve Chieftaincy disputes.

He said these while launching the Kwahu State book at Mpreaso in the Eastern region on Saturday April 16.

The book is a 3000-page document containing the history, culture and customs of the Kwahu state

“Upon assumption of office, I realized that we spend the financial resources in resolving chieftaincy conflicts. We spend a lot of money trying to resolve chieftaincy disputes in all parts of the country,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Speaking on this matter on the mid day news on TV3 Sunday April 17, Mr Kumadoe said “I agree with the President, we so much time in tackling old tradition in the system and we should find a way as a nation in bringing them in a coherent manner that will make them more productive.

—3news.com

