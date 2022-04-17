ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eight persons injured in accident on Kwahu Atibie-Nkawkaw road

Social News Eight persons injured in accident on Kwahu Atibie-Nkawkaw road
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A VW Mini Bus travelling from Kwahu Atibie to Nkawkaw has been involved in a road crash.

The vehicle reportedly fell on the edge of the road while taking a sharp curve on a hill.

417202223605-8dt2wjivup-417202221231-bus-1

Eight persons, who were injured as a result of the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

“Police visited the said hospital and met 8 victims comprising 2 females and 6 males including the suspect driver at the Emergency Ward receiving treatment,” a report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) said.

There were 20 passengers on board the vehicle.

—citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Nkwanta South Municipality Assembly elects new Presiding Member
17.04.2022 | Social News
Let Easter bring an end to past grievances, retrogression — Speaker Bagbin
17.04.2022 | Social News
Five persons die in Wulugu-Bolgatanga road
17.04.2022 | Social News
Two Ghanaian tomato traders killed in armed robbery attack at Burkina Faso
17.04.2022 | Social News
Kwahu Easter festivities: Euphoria back again
17.04.2022 | Social News
Give traditional heads a functional role in national development – Economist
16.04.2022 | Social News
Wisconsin student promises to dash Ghc50,000 to anyone who shows proof of voters' register used for 2022 NUGS elections
16.04.2022 | Social News
Akuapim North MCE denies receiving petition from Otwetiri Community demanding pipe water
16.04.2022 | Social News
Ada-East DCE courts media support to fight environmental pollution
16.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line