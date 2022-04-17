Eight persons injured in accident on Kwahu Atibie-Nkawkaw road

A VW Mini Bus travelling from Kwahu Atibie to Nkawkaw has been involved in a road crash.

The vehicle reportedly fell on the edge of the road while taking a sharp curve on a hill.

Eight persons, who were injured as a result of the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

“Police visited the said hospital and met 8 victims comprising 2 females and 6 males including the suspect driver at the Emergency Ward receiving treatment,” a report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) said.

There were 20 passengers on board the vehicle.

