ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

58-year-old woman rescued after falling from ferry on Oti River

Social News 58-year-old woman rescued after falling from ferry on Oti River
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A 58-year-old woman, who was found floating in the Oti River after falling off a ferry has been rescued by boat operators at Dambai, in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Madam Yaa Ocalse, who was believed to have been a passenger on the Volta Queen ferry was reported as having been in the river for 15-minutes before being rescued by the boat operators crossing from Checki over-bank to Dambai.

It is not clear how she came to be in the river Oti.

The woman is responding to treatment for hypothermia, according to Mr Elijah Amegbe, physician assistant at the Dambai Health Centre.

Some passengers have reiterated the need to enforce wearing of life vests when travelling with boats and ferries to save lives during accidents on the Lake.

Others told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the government must build a bridge over River Oti to avoid future occurrences.

A visit to Dambai Health Centre by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), revealed that the victim was responding to treatment.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
I agree with Akufo-Addo, we're spending too much resources on chieftaincy disputes — Security Analyst
17.04.2022 | Social News
Eight persons injured in accident on Kwahu Atibie-Nkawkaw road
17.04.2022 | Social News
Nkwanta South Municipality Assembly elects new Presiding Member
17.04.2022 | Social News
Let Easter bring an end to past grievances, retrogression — Speaker Bagbin
17.04.2022 | Social News
Five persons die in Wulugu-Bolgatanga road
17.04.2022 | Social News
Two Ghanaian tomato traders killed in armed robbery attack at Burkina Faso
17.04.2022 | Social News
Kwahu Easter festivities: Euphoria back again
17.04.2022 | Social News
Give traditional heads a functional role in national development – Economist
16.04.2022 | Social News
Wisconsin student promises to dash Ghc50,000 to anyone who shows proof of voters' register used for 2022 NUGS elections
16.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line