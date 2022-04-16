Sagnarigu GES praises MP for providing classroom block for Sorigu

The Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service has expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini for providing a three-unit classroom block for the people of Sorigu.

Speaking on behalf of the Municipal Director at an event to hand over the project, deputy director, Abukari Ayamba said, "Teaching and learning can not be effective without infrastructure. And the structure he (MP) has provided will improve teaching and learning. I therefore stand here on behalf of the Sagnarigu education directorate, to express our profound gratitude to the honourable."

He continued, "I also appeal to the stakeholders in education; the community chief. The headteacher and the staff. The PTA chairman and everyone that matters to take the classroom block very seriously by treating it as community property."

Addressing the gathering, the MP disclosed that the project was the fourth of its kind he has constructed since his party, the NDC left office in 2016.

"Since my party went into opposition this is the fourth classroom block I have constructed. We went to Kogani on the airport road and inaugurated 4 classroom block. We also inaugurated another 6 classroom block and science resource center in Jiso-Naa Yili. Including this and other places", Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini indicated.

The residents of Sorigu however believed the MP who doubles as minority ranking member on communications has done so much for the community, adding that this gesture was a true definition of leadership.

They also used the opportunity to call on the MP, individuals and organisations to come to their aid by providing them with furniture to support teaching and learning.