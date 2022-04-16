ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sagnarigu GES praises MP for providing classroom block for Sorigu

By Fuseini Safianu
Education Sagnarigu GES praises MP for providing classroom block for Sorigu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service has expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini for providing a three-unit classroom block for the people of Sorigu.

Speaking on behalf of the Municipal Director at an event to hand over the project, deputy director, Abukari Ayamba said, "Teaching and learning can not be effective without infrastructure. And the structure he (MP) has provided will improve teaching and learning. I therefore stand here on behalf of the Sagnarigu education directorate, to express our profound gratitude to the honourable."

He continued, "I also appeal to the stakeholders in education; the community chief. The headteacher and the staff. The PTA chairman and everyone that matters to take the classroom block very seriously by treating it as community property."

Addressing the gathering, the MP disclosed that the project was the fourth of its kind he has constructed since his party, the NDC left office in 2016.

"Since my party went into opposition this is the fourth classroom block I have constructed. We went to Kogani on the airport road and inaugurated 4 classroom block. We also inaugurated another 6 classroom block and science resource center in Jiso-Naa Yili. Including this and other places", Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini indicated.

The residents of Sorigu however believed the MP who doubles as minority ranking member on communications has done so much for the community, adding that this gesture was a true definition of leadership.

They also used the opportunity to call on the MP, individuals and organisations to come to their aid by providing them with furniture to support teaching and learning.

More Education
ModernGhana Links
PRESEC’s 2021 NSMQ whizkid attracts USA top schools
15.04.2022 | Education
Lead NSMQ stars for Prempeh, PRESEC and Keta get admission into world’s top universities
12.04.2022 | Education
Its responsibility of government to provide equal access to tertiary education — CAPCOE
12.04.2022 | Education
Tema Metro Education Director warns SHS students against bad peers
12.04.2022 | Education
GIMPA unveils endowment fund
12.04.2022 | Education
We’ll call off strike if we receive positive feedback from gov’t – CENTSAG
12.04.2022 | Education
CENTSAG strike: No student should pay any money for casual labour – TTAG
12.04.2022 | Education
Executive Council orders Ghana School of Law SRC President to step down over
12.04.2022 | Education
More than 94% of students placed in SHS — Ministry of Education Ministry
12.04.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line