Workshop on Operationalize Landscape Approaches for Nature, Development, and Sustainability held in Bolga

A 2-day stakeholders’ consultative workshop on Collaborating to Operationalize Landscape Approaches for Nature, Development, and Sustainability (COLANDS), has been organized on April 12th and 13th, 2022, in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Region.

The workshop was organized by the Centre for International Forestry Research - World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), which is anchored on CGIAR research partnership, with the focus to introduce COLANDS project to key stakeholders in the Western Wildlife corridor in Ghana and socialize on the landscape approach, share relevant experiences from stakeholders related to sustainable landscape management, engage stakeholders in a landscape approach to managing the Western Wildlife corridor and identify capacity building needs to implementing a landscape approach.

The workshop was sponsored by the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety of Germany (BMUB funded COLANDS project). COLANDS project aims to balance improved local livelihoods with sustainable landscape management by supporting collaborative decision making, and conflict resolution processes.

Participants were drawn from government agencies (Forestry Commission of Ghana, Wildlife Division (WD) of the Forestry Commission, Forest Service Division (FSD) of the Forestry Commission, the Ministry Of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), regional office, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Water Resources Commission, White Volta Basin, Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions Project), local governments (district assemblies of Builsa North, Builsa South, Kasena-Nankana West, Mamprugu Moagduri, Sissala East, Wa East), academia and research institutions (University for Development Studies – UDS, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology – KNUST, Forestry Research Institute of Ghana - FORIG), Traditional Authorities.

Among other stakeholders were Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Community Service Organizations (CSOs): Shea Cooperatives Union, Global Shea Alliance, ORGIIS Ghana, TREE AID, and A Rocha Ghana; and private sector (Savannah Fruit Company – SFC).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Professor Terry Sunderland at the University of British Columbia, and a senior associate fellow of CIFOR, indicated that, the COVID-19 pandemic took away two years of the three-year project without any activity.

That notwithstanding, he noted that it was remarkable to have met with discerning people and institutions with diverse backgrounds to introduce the project in Ghana, the first time for the remaining one-year period.

Prof. Sunderland stated that COLANDS project has gathered enough experience operating in Zambia, Indonesia, and are now being introduced in Ghana. The project he said intends to work on a bottom-up approach perspective and not a top-down approach and it depends on how the project was designed. "Against this backdrop that efforts must be galvanize from the grass-root kind of approach and move on," he concluded.

The Upper East Forest Service Division Regional Manager, Emmanuel Yeboah, in a speech read on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission said, the COLANDS project seeks to address the major challenges across the tropics that border on land-use conflicts where agriculture, livestock (tans-humans), mining, and other production processes are in contest with environmental, social and biodiversity conservation goals, by testing landscape approach principles.