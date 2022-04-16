Give traditional heads a functional role in national development – Economist

The Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, an Economist at the weekend called on the state to give the traditional heads a functional role to play toward national development currently the traditional heads were not being given any meaningful role to play in governance and development.

He, therefore, called for the roles and responsibilities of traditional leaders to be redefined as according to him, that would really help the country to develop economically and socially.

Rev. Dr Mensah who is the Executive Director of Centre for Greater Impact Africa recommended that government engage chiefs and other traditional leaders as agents for development in their respective jurisdictions.

Rev. Dr Mensah stated at a day’s Stakeholders Engagement Seminar, organized by the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency.

The event monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema also serves as a platform for state and non-state actors to address national issues and also served as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Speaking on the relevancy of the chieftaincy institution in modern-day governance architecture, Rev. Dr Mensah said before colonial days, Africans and Ghanaians had their own system of governance.

“Currently, we have traditional councils and the house of chiefs who really plays a major role, but at the end of the day it’s like we are just recognizing that they are chiefs and not giving them any meaningful role to play in society,” he said.

Rev. Dr Mensah noted that for instance, when the government was awarding road contracts and other developmental programmes in a particular area, the various traditional councils within that area could come together to form a monitoring, evaluation and supervisory team to check on the projects.

The Economist said by so doing, they would act as checks and balances for government on the ground, adding that “if they are going to construct roads in your traditional area and you will connive and condone with the contractor to embezzle the funds, at the end of the day your own people will come after you and so no one will blame the government again.”

Rev Dr Mensah added that government must seriously consider delegating some of its responsibilities to traditional authorities as they have the capacity to discharge such responsibilities in their areas.

Touching on the poor structural and town planning in the rural areas, he expressed worry that development planning only took into account the cities and urban centres leaving behind the hinterlands.

Rev. Dr Mensah said the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority needed to be strengthened and repositioned for national planning.

“I have realized that the development planning only takes into account the cities and the urban centres, so when we go to our traditional areas you will still see people putting up buildings anyhow, so there is no planning,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Mensah indicated that there was the need to start developing the traditional areas to the standards of cities in terms of building and how best allocation of land for certain amenities would be made.

“Allocation of lands for building schools including senior high schools, colleges, office for the fire, and police services, hospital and clinic, parks and gardening, all these things we need to really plan for it,” he said.