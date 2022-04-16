Wisconsin student promises to dash Ghc50,000 to anyone who shows prove of voters' register used for 2022 NUGS elections

16.04.2022 LISTEN

A student of Wisconsin International University College, and a member of the National Union of Ghana Students, Daniel Owusu Baffoe is challenging the credibility of the just ended NUGS' annual delegates congress.

He said the entire 2022 annual delegates congress of NUGS was fraught with illegality.

Just recently, this same student filed an action before the Accra High Court, challenging the legality of Mr Kwesi Atuahene, Mr Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo and some others as elected officers of NUGS.

In the press statement issued on Saturday, April 16, 2022, he sought to give a blow-by-blow account of every step of the electoral process in his attempt to discredit the entire election. Among the issues he raised, was the fact that the elections were conducted without a voters' register.

According to him, he was ready to pay a sum of Ghc50,000 to anyone who would be able to provide the voters' register which was used for the 2022 elections.

Mr Owusu further argued that every honest student is aware of the age-old illegal NUGS elections which have existed for the past 10 years. He describes the 54th President of NUGS, Mr Yiadom Boakye as walking illegality for openly and blatantly disregarding the orders of the Judicial Board to ensure a voters' register was available before the elections could be organized. In affirming his accusations, he said in the full glare of the public, Yiadom Boakye refused to receive the writs from a bailiff of the Accra High Court injuncting the swearing-in of the so called elected members.

"I was not surprised when I heard the lawless President, Yiadom Boakye quoting portions of the NUGS Constitution to dignify himself when it went viral that, there has been an injunction on the NUGS handing over and swearing-in ceremony. Indeed, he affirmed to the whole world, how he is a walking illegality when in the full glare of the general public, he refused to receive the court processes that were served on him on April 14, 2022", he stated.

He described the handing over ceremony as unconstitutional. According to him, Article 24(e)(v) of the NUGS Constitution requires the handing over to be held in September Instead of April. He added that the person who sworn the incoming executives into power lacked the capacity to do so.

He has therefore vowed to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion. "In sum, in so far as Article 2(c) of the 2019 NUGS is concerned, or even unless proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo is not the President-elected and the so-called swearing-in ceremony which ushered him in as the President of NUGS is non-existent, null, void and of no effect," he said.

Click here to read full statement: