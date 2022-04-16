Akuapim North MCE denies receiving petition from Otwetiri Community demanding pipe water

Barima Awuah Asiedu-Larbi, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapim North, has denied receiving a petition from the Otwetiri Community demanding assistance for the provision of pipe-borne water and a dumping place in their town.

“Unfortunately, I have not received any letter or petition from them indicating a particular concern but as the MCE, I am very much aware that they are facing one or two issues," he said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Asiedu-Larbi said, the Otwetiri village received a mechanised borehole in 2019.

"They had one linked to power that was running 24 hours a day, so I'm shocked they're complaining about a water scarcity," he said.

According to him, he was not aware of the current water deficit in Otwetiri because he was there when the community's automated borehole was commissioned.

However, he stated that his doors were opened for residents to bring their challenges and requests to him for redress.

He also assured the people that he would visit the community to ascertain the veracity of the situation, saying, “I'll move to the community to check the situation.”

On March 21, 2022, Otwetiri Victory Village Savings and Loans Association in the Akuapim North Municipality claimed to have sent a petition to the municipal assembly asking for a dumping site and pipe-borne water.

According to the petitioners, the Otwetiri River was their sole source of water, which became polluted with trash when it rained and was also insufficient to meet the rising population's needs.

