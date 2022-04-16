2022 Easter: Over 200 widows benefit from food donation in Asuokor

In order to support widows this Easter festivities to feel part of society, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Enock Nyarko Charity Foundation, Mr. Enock Kwaku Nyarko has donated over 200 handy bags of rice, cooking oil, and other food items to widows in Asuokor within the Jaman North District of the Bono region.

The colourful event was witnessed by the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, and the good people of Asuokor.

Speaking to the media Mr. Enock Nyarko disclosed that, as a citizen of Asuokor, it touched his heart to share the little he has with the widows who have been neglected by their families and societies because of the situation they find themselves in.

He said as a humanitarian person, he will continue to provide the little he has to support the needy not only in the Jaman North district alone but in other places.

He stated that widows and widowers go through lots of challenges including being stigmatized by the community they married in or hail from.

He called on people not to look down on them as it is life situation that could befall anyone.

''Widowhood is not a curse; everybody will die be you a man or a woman,” he said.

The CEO of the Enock Nyarko Charity Foundation used the opportunity to appeal to the public not to look down upon widows in the societies but rather provide their little support to make them also feel part of society.

The beneficiaries commended him for the kind gesture.